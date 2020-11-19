Athens Prosecutor’s Office orders probe into fake news

In a bid to crack down on fake news concerning the coronavirus, the Athens Prosecutor’s Office has ordered a preliminary investigation into media reports that have questioned the seriousness of the pandemic and the effectiveness of the tests, while describing Covid-19 vaccines as a health threat.



The probe will focus on articles published in the Makeleio newspaper on November 10 and 11, and the Eleftheri Ora newspaper on November 19, as well as a video of pop singer Grigoris Petrakοs in which he makes similar claims.



The video in question has been doing the rounds on the internet.



The objective of the investigation is to determine whether criminal acts have been committed, such as spreading false news, as well as incitement to disobedience.