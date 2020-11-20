Air traffic controllers, safety mechanics to strike next week
The Greek Air Traffic Controllers Association (EEEKE) and the Union of Air Traffic Safety Electronics Mechanics (ENHMAEK) will be staging job walkouts on November 25 and a natiowide strike on November 26, they announced on Friday in a joint statement.
Air traffic controllers will walk out first next Wednesday from 6 a.m. to noon, followed by the mechanics, who will walk out from noon to 6 p.m. on the same day.
Both unions are protesting the restructuring of the country's Civil Aviation Authority under new legislation, and delayed salary payments.
[ANA-MPA]