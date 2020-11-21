The Port Authority of Mytilene on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos announced on Friday that it has arrested a 45-year-old Canadian national on the charge that he facilitated the entry of illegal migrants into the country.

The case began to unfold on Tuesday, with officials finding 25 migrants near the settlement of Palios after an email had reportedly been sent to the Port Authority by members of nongovernmental organization Aegean Boat Report informing it of the imminent arrival of a boat from the Turkish coast.

The migrants were located in a wooded area. The Canadian was also found in the same area, as well as three German journalists.

The latter were released, as their involvement in the case was not proven.