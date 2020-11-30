Greek travel restrictions extended

Restrictions on domestic and international travel were extended on Monday in Greece, as the country struggles to contain the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In an announcement, the Civil Aviation Authority said that restrictions on domestic flights are being extended through December 7, allowing only essential travel for health, family or work-related reasons between the country’s airports. People returning to their main area of residence are also permitted to travel.

Restrictions on international travel, however, were extended until December 14. These include a ban on all flights between Greece and Turkey and Catalonia in Spain; flights to and from Albania and North Macedonia being conducted only through Athens International Airport; a weekly cap of 10,000 on the number of travelers allowed from Israel and a ceiling of 500 on arrivals of permanent residents only from Russia, who are also allowed to use the airports of Thessaloniki in northern Greece and Iraklio in Crete.

The ban on arrivals of non-European Union citizens also continues to apply, with the exception of nationals and residents of Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, United Arab Emirates and Uruguay.

All passengers entering Greece from an international destination will have to show a negative Covid-19 test, taking with 72 hours before their flight, while both domestic and international passengers have to fill out a passenger locator form (PLF).