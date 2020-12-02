Ahead of the arrival of the first doses of the vaccines, possibly even before the end of the year, preparations of public healthcare units for the inoculation of citizens against Covid-19 are in full force, with the Health Ministry Tuesday asking National Health System (ESY) hospitals to indicate which workers will be available to staff these facilities around the country.

This staff mainly concerns nurses, health visitors and midwives. However, the Panhellenic Federation of Public Hospital Employees has demanded that hospital staff not be transferred to the vaccination centers, noting the current shortages in the midst of the pandemic.

As for the necessary equipment required for the storage of vaccines, Deputy Health Minister Vassilis Kontozamanis said Greece will procure 14 special deep freezer refrigerators, of which seven have already been received and the remaining seven are expected within the week.