Motorists that use diesel will pay 0.04 euros more per liter for their car fuel from the start of 2021 due to the imposition of an environmental tax of €0.03/liter plus value-added tax that Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis has announced.



The measure has been included in the amendment to the zoning bill for the support of renewable energy sources tabled on Thursday.



Ministry estimates say this "green levy" on diesel will fetch some €100 million per year, which will be directed toward the strengthening of RES projects, the improvement of energy saving and efficiency, and the promotion of the use of electric vehicles.