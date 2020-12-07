The Finance Ministry has decided to extend the deadline of road tax payment by two months, to February 26, as part of the measures aimed at supporting households and enterprises battered by the pandemic.

The extension of the lockdown has resulted in an expansion of the support measures for workers and corporations, with the ministries of Finance and Labor announcing a set of interventions to apply for the coming weeks and months.

The road tax, originally due by end-December, is now payable until February 26, with the amount remaining the same as last year – totaling more than 1 billion euros. This year’s pay notices also include a QR code that makes online payment even easier.

The monthly special-purpose compensation of €534 is being extended to employers and employees across the country if their businesses are shut down or are suffering seriously due to the pandemic, per the list of Activity Code Numbers (KAD) issued last April. For the entire period that workers have their contracts suspended, their social security contributions will be 100% covered by the state, while companies that shut down by decree cannot lay off any staff.

Any pending tranches that employers and employees may have in debt repayment plans due this month will be postponed until after the end of each arrangement.

All jobless benefits that expired in September, October, November and December have been extended by two months. The companies included in the KAD list of sectors squeezed by the pandemic will have the moratorium of bank debt repayment extended till the end of the year.

Obligatory teleworking for at least 50% of staff in the private and public sectors across activities that can support it is extended until the end of the lockdown – i.e. at least till January 7 – along with measures for workers to have flexible times of arrival and departure to and from their places of work.

The 40% rent cut for companies hurt by the pandemic is extended to December, with half of landlords’ losses covered by the state.