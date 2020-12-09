The office market in Athens showed some remarkable resilience during the third quarter of the year despite the pandemic, with 15 new deals reached for the lease of commercial spaces adding up to 19,000 square meters, according to data collected by Proprius.



This matches the average level of the same period both in 2019 and 2018. The dominant preference is still for relatively small or medium-sized spaces (up to 5,000 sq.m.) in modern buildings.



However, companies have started delaying their decisions to lease new offices, to see how the economic conditions evolve and weigh up the new needs, Proprius noted.