The search is on for new Greek science stars

The US Embassy in Athens and the Greek nonprofit organization SciCo on Thursday announced next year’s STEM Stars Greece, a competition that supports, highlights and rewards 14- to 18-year-old students interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

The top finishers will represent Greece at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), the world’s largest international science competition, which will take place virtually in May 2021.



STEM Stars Greece is held under the auspices of the Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs and is sponsored by Microsoft Hellas.



The competition offers participants the opportunity to dive into specific areas of interest in STEM; develop research, collaboration, presentation and communication skills; present their findings to an audience; network with people who have common research interests, including scientists and STEM professionals; and win valuable prizes.



The STEM Stars Greece competition is one of the bilateral “people-to-people” priorities discussed during the US-Greece Strategic Dialogue process in 2020.



This year’s contest is also one in a series of initiatives supported by the US Embassy in Athens in 2021 that will commemorate 200 years of friendship between Greece and the US.



Participation in the competition is free.



Students who are between 14 and 18 years of age (High School 3rd Grade – Lyceum 3rd Grade) on the date of the competition are eligible to participate.



For more information, visit stemstarsgreece.athens-science-festival.gr.