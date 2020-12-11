Int’l travelers to Greece to quarantine for 3 days instead of 10

The mandatory precautionary quarantine of travelers flying into Greece between December 18 and January 7 has been reduced from the 10 days initially announced to three, according to government spokesman Stelios Petsas on Friday, who stressed that everyone must “show restraint and respect for common rules to limit the spread of the virus and prevent a third wave.”



The government decided to reduce the number of days in quarantine after a strong reaction from Greeks who had already booked their flight to return to Greece between December 18 and January 7.