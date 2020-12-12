Three-day Digital Economy Forum begins Monday

The Digital Economy Forum 2020 (Virtual Edition), organized by the Federation of Hellenic Information Technology & Communications, Enterprises (SEPE) and titled “Constructing Digital Greece,” opens Monday through till Wednesday, with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis as the keynote speaker.

The event will also incorporate the views from former prime minister Alexis Tsipras, European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas, the ministers of finance, Christos Staikouras, development, Adonis Georgiadis, digital governance, Kyriakos Pierrakakis, interior, Takis Theodorikakos, health, Vasilis Kikilias, and education, Niki Kerameus, as well as US Ambassador in Athens Geoffrey Pyatt.

For more info, go to deforum.sepe.gr.