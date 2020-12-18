Municipality of Athens to offer supplies to vulnerable families on Christmas

[Intime News]

The Municipality of Athens will offer basic supplies to vulnerable members of the population door-to-door this Christmas.

The City of Athens Reception and Solidarity Center is offering beneficiaries clothes, shoes, school supplies and toys.

Families in need can call 210.822.3718 and explain what goods they need (items and, where necessary, sizes).

In addition, the Help at Home Plus program is already operating, distributing food, basic necessities and medicines to homes of vulnerable citizens.

Residents who meet the requirements can call 210.342.8745 in order to submit a request.