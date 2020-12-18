HoMellon program gets homeless into the labor market

Mytilineos, in collaboration with the KNOWL social enterprise for life-long learning, has successfully completed the first social accelerator for the integration of the homeless, newly homeless and people living in unsafe housing or unsuitable areas.



The social accelerator, called HoMellon, aims to integrate these groups into the job market.



Through the program, 52% of the beneficiaries are now working, six have been trained and certified in professional skills corresponding to specific positions in the labor market, and three who had been living on the streets or in homeless shelters now have housing.



All activities were completed without delay in the midst of the pandemic, recording six months of intensive and personalized training by experienced trainers, social workers, psychologists and work counselors of the KNOWL Social Enterprise Network.



In total, over 2,100 teaching hours were provided in technical, digital and interpersonal skills – either in person or online – personalized for the profile, needs and professional expectations of each individual beneficiary.



At the same time, all the beneficiaries worked on their personal CVs and were further helped with mock interviews with experienced HR market executives and by being offered direct connections with the labor market.