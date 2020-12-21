The conservative government is moving ahead with plans to gear universities to market needs, peg funding on performance and reduce the fragmentation of similar departments across the country.

The planned overhaul of Greece’s notoriously dysfunctional tertiary education system is set to be presented by the first half of next year. Meanwhile, every institution must submit a four-year strategic blueprint laying out their profile, annual admission figures, academic hirings and new courses, to the Hellenic Authority for Higher Education (HAHE) in January.

It is estimated that 43.3% of university graduates are employed in jobs that do not correspond to their qualifications.

“Tertiary education must be restructured so that the curriculum meets the demands of the labor market, of economic developments and of the fourth industrial revolution,” Deputy Education Minister Vassilis Digalakis said.