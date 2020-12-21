NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

University overhaul with an eye to market needs

APOSTOLOS LAKASAS

TAGS: Education

The conservative government is moving ahead with plans to gear universities to market needs, peg funding on performance and reduce the fragmentation of similar departments across the country.

The planned overhaul of Greece’s notoriously dysfunctional tertiary education system is set to be presented by the first half of next year. Meanwhile, every institution must submit a four-year strategic blueprint laying out their profile, annual admission figures, academic hirings and new courses, to the Hellenic Authority for Higher Education (HAHE) in January. 

It is estimated that 43.3% of university graduates are employed in jobs that do not correspond to their qualifications.

“Tertiary education must be restructured so that the curriculum meets the demands of the labor market, of economic developments and of the fourth industrial revolution,” Deputy Education Minister Vassilis Digalakis said.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.