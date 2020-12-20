The auction of the Attiki Odos project for the extension of Kymis Avenue in northern Athens is expected in the first half of 2021, in the hope that it will ease the pressure on Kifissou Avenue and ensure access to the Athens-Lamia National Highway.

The 3.8 kilometer project, of which 2.4 km will be a tunnel, is estimated to cost some 300 million euros. It will be in a separate tender to the other extension of Attiki Odos, the capital’s ring road, probably through a public-private partnership scheme. The aim of the project is to provide an alternative route onto the national highway from many Athens suburbs, ranging from Galatsi and Nea Ionia, to Iraklio, Pefki, Lykovrysi and Maroussi. It should also decongest the troubled junction of Attiki Odos with Kifissou at Metamorfosi, or junction 8 of Attiki Odos.

Discussions in the government on the new concession of Attiki Odos beyond 2024 and the way its extension projects will be realized have been under way for about a year. The Infrastructure Ministry has initially proposed that part of the concession’s takings (about 30%) be used for other projects, but this was rejected, as the future revenues of Attiki Odos have been associated to the repayment of the national debt.

Ministry sources now say that state asset utilization fund TAIPED played a central role ensuring that part of the revenues stay at public coffers, with TAIPED also asking for the Attiki Odos extension to form part of the next concession contract. It appears Minister Kostas A. Karamanlis has insisted and convinced the prime minister to have the extension disconnected from the new concession, as that would give the state greater flexibility and avert delays seen in the past.

The new section will start from junction 10 of Attiki Odos with Kymis Avenue, reaching the national highway at the Kalyftaki junction in Kato Kifissia. Besides the tunnel of 2,420 meters, it will also have a bridge toward Lykovrysi.

This new section will not have separate tolls, as it would make no sense to charge the users of a small extension to an existing road.

The project also includes extensive rainwater drainage and green space works. The green spaces and sports facilities will cover an area of around 30,000 square meters.