Schools could possibly reopen Jan. 8, says spokesman

Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas said Saturday that “it is possible” schools will open again on January 8.

The reopening of schools is “a priority” for the government, Petsas told TV station Open.

Petsas added that when schools reopen, it will be for all classes and not just elementary schools.

Deputy Development Minister Nikos Papathanassis told Mega Channel that the decision to reopen stores or not will take place two or three days before January 7, the day the lockdown officially ends.

Papathanassis also said the click-and-collect option worked better for shops that were “well organized.”

These shops sales amounted to 35% of last year's during the current lockdown, and 70% of their sales came through click-and-collect.