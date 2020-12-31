Tourism revenues in Cyprus fell 85% in January-October

The Cyprus tourism sector saw an 85.1% drop in revenue over the first 10 months of the year, data released by the Cyprus Statistical Service (CyStat) on Wednesday showed.

Between January and October 2020, revenue from tourism is estimated at 376.3 million euros compared to €2.53 billion in the corresponding period of 2019, recording a decrease of 85.1%.

A passenger survey carried out by CyStat showed that tourism revenue in October 2020 reached €77.4 million, a 74.1% drop compared to €299.4 million in October 2019.

Meanwhile, expenditure per person in October 2020 reached €767.66 compared to €685.82 in the corresponding month of the previous year, recording an increase of 11.9%.

As of June 9, a gradual easing of travel restrictions to Cyprus allowed arrivals from specific countries, based on the epidemiological risk categorization issued by the Ministry of Health. [Kathimerini Cyprus]