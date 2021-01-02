[AP]

The United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union has created a new environment for EU, and by extension Greek, students at the country’s universities.

Indicatively, a visa will be required for the next academic year, while tuition fees will be determined by each individual academic institution. These fees will differ according to the field and level of studies.

On the other hand, in many cases, so-called “international” students’ tuition fees will not far exceed those that apply for Britons, while there will be scholarships for European students instead of student loans.

What’s more, from the summer of 2021, international students who graduate will have the opportunity to stay, to search and find work, for two years, and PhD holders for three years.

There are more than 10,000 Greeks studying at British universities.