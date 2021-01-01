Pompeo tweets New Year’s message with photo of fireworks over Parthenon

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shared a picture of fireworks exploding over the ancient Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis hill during New Year’s day celebrations, in a New Year’s message on Twitter.

The image, shot by Petros Giannakouris of the Associated Press, was one of four depicting New Year’s celebrations around the world.

“Happy New Year. Celebrating the start of 2021 all around the world. The world has benefitted from four great years of America First. Watch this space,” Pompeo tweeted.