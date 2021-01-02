UK moved to Civil Aviation's non-EU countries list

The United Kingdom has been added to the list of non-EU countries from which citizens are allowed entry to Greece as of next week, the Civil Aviation Authority said in its latest notam on Saturday.

Therefore, according to the new notam, citizens flying to Greece from Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Rwanda, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom can enter Greece as of midnight on Thursday January 7.

The inclusion of UK nationals in the list of non-EU citizens is aligned with the necessary changes brought along by the Brexit agreement having taken full effect on January 1, the authority added.