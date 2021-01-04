BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Pressure expected on hotel property prices

TAGS: Property, Tourism

An increasing number of hotel owners are finding it impossible to meet their obligations, pointing to the likelihood of a selling spree this year.

With the collapse of revenues in 2020 and despite the government’s support measures, dozens of hotels face sustainability issues.

Property market professionals say that, as a result, unless there is a dramatic improvement in forecasts for tourism in 2021, pressure over the first quarter on hotel property prices will be huge, coming alongside a spike in forced sales dues to overdue debts and ongoing obligations. They add that conditions in the sector are reminiscent of the 2011-2015 period.

