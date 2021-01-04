Pandemic-related entries most popular in Greek Wikipedia in 2020

The “Coronavirus pandemic in Greece in 2020” was, unrusprisingly, the most popular entry in the Greek-language Wikipedia last year, according to data presented by the Open Technologies Alliance (EELLAK) on Monday.

The entry updated the number of cases, victims and government measures during most of the year but it later split into two entries - one general and one detailing the timeline of the pandemic.

The top ten most visited entries in 2020 include those for infectious disease expert Sotiris Tsiodras (8th), Deputy Minister of Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias (9th) and the entry for Pandemic (10th), in general.

Other relevant entries that received a lot of attention were for Spanish flu (7th), coronavirus (13th) and Plague (15th).

The detailed top ten list is as follows:

1. Coronavirus pandemic in Greece in 2020 (482 thousand views)

2. Greece (451 thousand).

3. List of countries by population (414 thousand)

4. Hagia Sophia (Istanbul) (356 thousand)

5. Eftychia Papagiannopoulou (324 thousand)

6. Kostas Voutsas (296 thousand)

7. Spanish flu (280 thousand)

8. Sotiris Tsiodras (272 thousand)

9. Nikos Hardalias (270 thousand)

10. Pandemic (241 thousand)