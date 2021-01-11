The Education Ministry is taking fresh steps to put a stop to the practice of university students extending their studies indefinitely – a phenomenon that has led to the coining of the phrase “eternal students.”

Kathimerini understands the provision – which aims to streamline the functioning of tertiary institutions and provide incentives for students to better select their field of study and graduate on time – will go up for public consultation this week.

An estimated 282,588 students, out of a total 668,734, were found to have extended their university studies beyond their course’s length last academic year.

Under the new regime, those taking a degree which normally lasts four years should be allowed a maximum of six years to complete their studies. Students taking a six-year course will be given up to nine years to finish.

The measures will mostly affect new students.