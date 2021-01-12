Virus infections appear resistant to lockdown measures

Coronavirus infections in Greece seemed resistant to the continuing restrictive measures with 866 new cases announced by health authorities on Tuesday, compared with 444 on Monday.

The National Organization of Public Health (EODY) said the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic was 146,020.

There were 337 intubated patients in hospitals on Tuesday from 350 on Monday (median age is 68), while 977 have left ICU.

At the same time, 27 patients died from Covid-19, raising the total number of fatalities to 5329.

Only 12 of the new infections were imported cases, detected at the country’s entry points.

Health authorities have conducted a total of 2,909,699 tests since January 2020 and 745,184 rapid antigen tests.