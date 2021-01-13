Poll: Mitsotakis is most popular political leader; majority do not want snap elections

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is the most popular political leader in Greece (46 pct), despite a slight decline in his popularity, while the majority (57 pct) of people want the government to complete its term, according to a nationwide poll conducted by Prorata and published on Wednesday.

Mitsotakis is followed in popularity by SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras with 35%, Communist Party leader Dimitris Koutsoumbas with 29%, KINAL leader Fofi Gennimata with 24%, MeRA25 leader Yanis Varoufakis with 23% and Elliniki Lysi leader Kyriakos Velopoulos is trailing with 10%.

The poll indicated that 57% of the respondents want the government to complete its four-year mandate, while only 38% want snap elections. At the same time, only 33 percent believe New Democracy will govern for four years and 62% think that elections will be held before the end of its term.

Asked about the recent cabinet reshuffle announced by Mitsotakis, a whopping 71 percent said they were little or not at all satisfied with the changes, while 24% were somewhat or completely satisfied. The prevailing perception on the reason of the reshuffle was that it was done to “create a government ready for elections” (31 pct) and to “serve friends and party favorites” (31 pct).

In a question about whether it is possible to experience in Greece in the next five years the chaotic scenes witnessed in the US, when far-right supporters of Donald Trump stormed the Senate, 55 percent of participants said not at all likely of very unlikely.

The survey was done in a sample of 1,800 people during the period from January 8 to January 11, 2021.