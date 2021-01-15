[InTime News]

Government spokesman Christos Tarantilis indicated the partial loosening of restrictions as of next week, telling a press briefing on Thursday that the cost to the economy of every month in lockdown is estimated at “around 3 billion euros, if not more.”

With new infections down to 599 Thursday from 671 on Wednesday and 866 the day before that, and no startling deterioration in other epidemiological data, the government appears poised on Friday to announce the reopening of the retail sector.

Kathimerini understands that shops will reopen on Monday with the same curbside collection system (“click-away” in Greek) used over the holidays and with fixed appointments for hairdressers and bookstores. It is also possible that businesses will book time slots for small groups of customers, allowing them inside.

What is unlikely to be announced on Friday is the reopening of middle and high schools.