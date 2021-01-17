Greece still in the grip of cold weather; some schools in Attica to close Mon

Bad weather has a lot of Greece under its grip, with snowfall and below freezing temperatures.

The continued cold has led the Attica region to announce, Sunday evening, school closures, in several communities to the north an northwest of Athens, such as Oropos, Villia, Grammatiko and Varnavas, and as far south as the former Olympic Village. The region's governor, Giorgos Patoulis, said more schools could be shut down if conditions warrant it.

Only elementary schools and kindergartens are currently open, due to the restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus.

Earlier Sunday, the lowest temperatures, around -16 to -17 Celsius were recorded in the regional units of Florina and Kozani, in northwestern Greece.

As a result of the low temperatures, primary schools, kindergartens and nurseries in Florina and Kozani, as well as the regional units of Grevena and Kastoria, will not open Monday. The exception will be Prespes primary schools, which will open two hours later.

Some schools will also stay closed in western Lesvos. The bad weather has affected the northern Aegean islands.

A third cold wave, with snow and high winds, is due to strike mostly southern Greece on Sunday night and persist until Monday.

Snowfall in northern Greece will be limited to the Halkidiki peninsula, but other parts will experience frost Monday and Turesday and below freezing temperatures could persist throughout the day.

Thre will be snowfall in many parts of central and southern Greece on Monday, including parts of the islands.

On Sunday, several roads were closed in the Athens area, mostly in the northern parts, police said.