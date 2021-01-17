Greece still in the grip of cold weather; some schools in Attica to close Mon
Bad weather has a lot of Greece under its grip, with snowfall and below freezing temperatures.
The continued cold has led the Attica region to announce, Sunday evening, school closures, in several communities to the north an northwest of Athens, such as Oropos, Villia, Grammatiko and Varnavas, and as far south as the former Olympic Village. The region's governor, Giorgos Patoulis, said more schools could be shut down if conditions warrant it.
Only elementary schools and kindergartens are currently open, due to the restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus.
Earlier Sunday, the lowest temperatures, around -16 to -17 Celsius were recorded in the regional units of Florina and Kozani, in northwestern Greece.
As a result of the low temperatures, primary schools, kindergartens and nurseries in Florina and Kozani, as well as the regional units of Grevena and Kastoria, will not open Monday. The exception will be Prespes primary schools, which will open two hours later.
Some schools will also stay closed in western Lesvos. The bad weather has affected the northern Aegean islands.
On Sunday, several roads were closed in the Athens area, mostly in the northern parts, police said.