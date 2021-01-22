BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

RAE tender to separate the RES investor wheat from chaff

CHRYSSA LIAGGOU

TAGS: Energy

The tender the Regulatory Authority for Energy plans to conduct in May will serve as a test for the investment resilience of the 1,857 applications for new renewable energy infrastructure projects totaling 45.55 gigawatts.

That tender will operate like a sieve, driving out investors who just decided to jump on the RES bandwagon without having any serious commitment to the sector, RAE officials note.

This is considered a positive development for those involved in the assessment of applications, as they have to pick bids for projects adding up to just 350 megawatts and the selection process will likely be very complicated.

