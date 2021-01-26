Thunderstorms, snow sweep across country

[InTime News]

The National Observatory of Athens’ Meteo weather service has forecast thunderstorms and snowfall in several parts of the country, with temperatures dropping into the single digits and below.

The weather is part of a front that swept into Greece on Monday and will impact western parts of mainland Greece and Attica, as well as the central and northern Aegean, the southern Ionian, the Peloponnese and Crete.

Meteo also said that snow was a possibility in the far northeast, the lowlands of Macedonia and even on the islands of the northern Aegean.

Temperatures in northern Greece will range from -4 degrees Celsius in Western Macedonia to 7C in Thrace and from -2C to 10C in Epirus.

Lows in central parts are not expected to dip below zero, with daytime highs coming to around 9C, while the weather will be slightly warmer in the Peloponnese and the islands of the Aegean.

In the eastern Aegean, where thousands of refugees and migrants are sheltering in tents, temperatures are expected to range between 4 and 7 degrees Celsius.

In Athens, blustery winds are forecast, with temperatures ranging from 4-9C in the city center, and a few degrees lower in the northern suburbs.