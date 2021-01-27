‘Speed, safety cannot coexist,’ say transport experts

Road deaths have been on the decline over the last decade but experts insist there is still “a long way to go” for Greek drivers in terms of safety.

The latest official figures for 2010-19 show deaths fell by 45%, while road accidents dropped by 29%. The annual number of road deaths was reduced to 694 in 2019 from 1,258 in 2010.



However, despite the big reduction, the Association of Hellenic Transport Experts (SES) stresses that drivers are still falling short.

“Greek citizens still have not realized the factors of speed and safety cannot coexist. A large number of Greeks drive aggressively and at a speed unsuitable for the prevailing traffic conditions,” SES said.