Five found guilty over deadly Norman Atlantic ferry fire

The Piraeus Court of First Instance found five people guilty on Wednesday in the criminal trial of 11 Greek nationals over the deadly fire that broke out on one of the garage decks of the Italian-flagged Norman Atlantic passenger ferry on December 28, 2014.

According to indictment, the blaze started while the Norman Atlantic was sailing 12 nautical miles off the coast of Albania in gale-force winds.



The accused faced charges of manslaughter and negligent arson.



The court convicted the two legal representatives of ANEK, the Greek company that chartered the ship, as well as three crew members/employees of the company.



They each received a total sentence of five years, convertible to 20 euros per day for the ANEK representatives, €10 per day for two of the crew members and €5 for the third, who was a junior crew member.



The decisions will remain of a suspensive nature until the appeals have been heard.



At least 12 people were killed in the fire.



The ship had departed from Patras with 485 passengers, including 55 crew members, bound for the port of Ancona.