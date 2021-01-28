NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Greece improves score in global corruption index, watchdog says

Greece has climbed one spot to 59th position among 180 countries in the Transparency International (TI) Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) for 2020.

Greece’s score also improved to 50 out of 100 points on the CPI survey.

The group’s 2019 report gave Greece a score of 48, which put the country in 60th place.

The index ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption according to experts and businesspeople. It uses a scale of zero to 100, where zero is highly corrupt and 100 is very transparent.

Denmark and New Zealand continued to top the CPI, both with 88 points, while Syria, Somalia and South Sudan were still at the bottom.

