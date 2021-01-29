Snow coverage low in Greece despite cold front

[Thanassis Stavrakis/ΑP]

The current percentage of snow cover in Greece is approximately 6 percent, lower than the average rate of the period 2004-2020, despite the recent cold fronts that have swept through the country, the Meteo weather service of the National Observatory of Athens (NOA) said on Friday.

This is based on the images sent by the European satellite Sentinel-2 on January 28, 2021.

The warm aerial masses that have frequently affected Greece this year have brought high quantities of water vapour from central Mediterranean, resulting in high levels of rain in western Greece, with only the mountain range of Pindos accumulating high levels of snow at high altitudes, according to NOA.

This is why the extent of snow cover is still very low despite the cold front Leandros and the recent snowfall in Thrace and in the eastern Aegean islands.

According to the satellite images, snow cover is also limited in the northern Balkans, central and southern Italy and the Ukraine. By contrast, in central and northern Europe the amount of snow is normal for the time of year.

[ΑΝΑ-ΜPΑ]