Livanos: Promoting Greek diet worldwide is key objective

The promotion of the “Greek diet” is among the priorities of the new administration at the Rural Development and Food Ministry, Μinister Spilios Livanos stated on Monday in an interview with Skai TV.



“The priority for the ministry is the promotion, worldwide, of the Greek diet brand. Greece has the privilege of producing excellent products. These products must acquire an identity, they must acquire a brand as the Greek diet,” said Livanos, who was appointed to the post four weeks ago.



“We have a wealth to consume ourselves, and to consume it in large quantities as part of a healthy diet, but also as a part of our culture, our tradition and our history, which we must connect with our tourism. Tourists can become the best ambassadors of the Greek diet. But we must understand, first of all, in our families, in our schools, that we must prefer Greek products, not out of nationalism, but because they are better in quality,” he stated.



He also spoke about the new EU Common Agricultural Policy, which will bring 19.7 billion euros to Greece, and stressed the need for judicious investment in infrastructure.



Subsidizing infrastructure, increasing exports and training farmers are the ministry’s other main objectives, Livanos said.