‘Seaside destinations will be incredibly popular’ this summer

As a hedge against the deep uncertainty, airlines are likely to push point-to-point trips to European summer destinations.

Planned flights to France, Greece and Portugal are down by less than 8% on pre-crisis 2019 levels, while Egypt and Tunisia are down by a quarter, according to flight data specialist OAG – although all are set to fall further.



If summer travel gets a green light it may come very late, said Wizz Air CEO József Váradi, and the ultra-low-cost carrier can restore flights in under three weeks.



“People will want to get away from cities,” Varadi told Reuters. “Seaside destinations will be incredibly popular.”



