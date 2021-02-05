Cyprus tightens rules for incoming travelers

Cyprus is tightening measures for people arriving at airports from other countries, imposing a 72-hour self-quarantine and a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test within 72 hours after that, the Health Ministry announced.



It said the measures will come into force tomorrow and will apply for people arriving from low-risk category A and B countries.



Category A countries are currently Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Thailand. Category B countries include European Union member-states Germany, Greece and Finland, plus Iceland and Norway, which are Schengen members, and third countries China, Japan, South Korea and Rwanda.



The Health Ministry said that passengers arriving from Category B countries are still obliged to present a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before their departure.



Sample laboratory tests will also be carried out at the island’s Larnaca and Paphos airports.



Arrangements for people arriving from high-risk category C countries remain unchanged.



Those who are allowed to enter Cyprus from category C countries for special purposes – mostly Cypriots returning home – must self-quarantine for 14 days after their arrival.



They are also obliged to take a PCR coronavirus test 48 hours prior to the expiration of their self-quarantine.



[Xinhua]