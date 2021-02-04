BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Fuel industry pays heavy toll in pandemic

CHRYSSA LIAGGOU

TAGS: Energy, Economy

The fuel market is suffering as a result of the pandemic and the government restrictions, as demand in December shrank a considerable 27.2%, mainly due to the ban on traveling between regional units, followed by a 30% slump in January. February also appears to be showing a similar picture.

There is a notable discrepancy in diesel sales, as December saw a drop of just 6%, but that was followed by a 37% decline.

The market attributes this to the stockpiling of fuel in December by traders and gas stations ahead of the imposition of the renewable energy sources levy from January 1.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.