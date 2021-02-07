If the vaccination rollout had not been undertaken by the European Union, member-states would have gone at each other tooth and nail in a vaccine war.

The achievement of central management, however, is difficult to highlight when it is blocked by blatant shortcomings in the management of the rollout.

Even worse, the “civil war” in Brussels over who will be held accountable for the problems is only fueling Euroskepticism.

The European leadership incites anti-systemic distrust with its behavior, giving the impression that the EU cannot even protect the health of its own citizens.

This spectacle is dangerous and must stop.