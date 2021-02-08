Gov’t planning post-pandemic measures

The government is planning to take further measures to support of the economy after the end of the pandemic, Alternate Development and Investment Minister Nikos Papathanasis revealed in an interview with ANT1 TV on Sunday, without elaborating.



He also stressed that the government is aware of the major problems that restaurant owners are facing due to the pandemic and therefore subsidized the sector to the tune of 1.9 billion euros in 2020 to cover most of their losses.