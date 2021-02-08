Festival cuts actor from roster in wake of abuse claims

File photo from an Athens Festival performance at the Herod Atticus Theater.

The Athens and Epidaurus Festivals released a statement on Monday announcing that noted actor and director George Kimoulis will not feature in this year’s lineup as originally planned. The decision, it said, was taken in the wake of multiple accusations of mental and verbal abuse by colleagues.

The festival’s management is not seeking “to act vindictively, nor to replace the courts,” the statement said. Nevertheless, it added, the event’s organizers felt compelled to sever ties with the artist by the gravity of accusations made publicly by several well-respected colleagues.

Kimoulis was scheduled to appear in Sophocles’ “Philoctetes” at the Ancient Theater of Epidaurus this summer. The festival’s management said that it is in the process of discussing these developments with the play’s producers and director.

Kimoulis, widely regarded as one of Greece’s pre-eminent actors, was recently accused by actor Zeta Douka of intense verbal abuse, even alleging that he kicked her during a performance. Following her account, at least eight other actors, both male and female, came forward to accuse Kimoulis of similar behavior.

The Athens and Epidaurus Festival is one of Greece’s biggest annual cultural events, featuring many acclaimed Greek and international artists and groups.