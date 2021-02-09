Joint Greek-US drugs operation intercepts cocaine shipment at Piraeus port

Drug enforcement officers from Greece’s Financial Crimes Squad (SDOE), in cooperation with a US Department of Homeland Security team from the US Embassy in Athens, seized just under 34 kilograms of cocaine at the port of Piraeus on Tuesday morning.

According to preliminary reports, the illegal narcotic was hidden in a shipment of bananas from Ecuador and was headed to Turkey before being intercepted at the Greek port’s container terminal.

The cargo manifest reportedly listed 28 containers on the ship, of which one contained the drugs wrapped in separate parcels and hidden among boxes of the fruit.