Multiple members of Greece’s judiciary have tested positive for Covid-19 in recent days, Kathimerini has learned. This includes several prominent jurists as well as an unknown number of positive cases that were diagnosed at the Athens Court of First Instance.

One of those infected is Konstantina Alevizopoulou, the prosecutor in charge of the Special Tribunal investigation into the Novartis case. Alevizopoulou is self-isolating after being diagnosed with Covid-19, following the deposition of former SYRIZA justice minister Michalis Kalogirou, who tested positive last week and is currently in hospital.

Other notable jurists who have tested positive include Iosif Tsalaganidis, honorary president of the country’s Supreme Court, and current chief prosecutor of the Aegean Court of Appeals on the island of Syros, Panagiotis Poulios.



The government is expected to announce new measures for a hard lockdown on Tuesday to help relieve the strain on the country’s healthcare system and combat the spread of the virus.