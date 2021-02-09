Attica lockdown measures to be specified on Wednesday

[Thanassis Stavrakis/ΑP]

The measures that will apply to the administrative region of Attica as of Thursday will be revealed at noon on Wednesday by Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias.

the minister is expected to provide a detailed picture of how the new two-week hard lockdown will affect life in Greece’s capital and its suburbs, the country’s most populous region.

Wednesday’s briefing will also include announcements by several ministries, namely those of the Interior, Development, and Labour.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced a near-total lockdown in Attica until the 28th of February.

The government was led to this decision by the rise in hospitalizations in the region and the spread of the new, more transmissible variants of Cοωιδ-19. All retail stores and schools in the region will close, except for supermarkets, other food stores, and pharmacies.