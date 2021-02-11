[InTime News]

Ten hospitals in different parts of the country are set to get the green light to kick off what aspires to become a nationwide program for combating hospital-acquired infections (HAI).

Bolstered with additional expert staff and training, their objective will be to create a blueprint of changes and protocols to be implemented at other facilities. The plan also includes the creation of a system for monitoring HAIs – and contributing to controlling infectious disease outbreaks.

The 5-million-euro program is funded by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation and spearheaded by the Organization for the Quality of Healthcare and the Center for Clinical Epidemiology and Outcomes Research (CLEO).

The program is a “powerful alliance in the battle against HAIs and antimicrobial resistance, which remain serious threats to the Greek health system,” says CLEO Director Theoklis Zaoutis.