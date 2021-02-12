The Athens transit company, OASA, has updated its website, which now also includes a special section for visitors to the Greek capital who are not familiar with the company’s services and ticket options.



The new website, which is available in both Greek and English, is more user-friendly and provides answers to frequently asked questions, from health safety measures to the best combination of modes of transport between points without a direct connection.



It also allows commuters to top up their travel cards online and provides support tools for people with mobility problems.