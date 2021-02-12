NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Athens transit company launches new tourist-friendly site

ALEXANDRA KASSIMI

TAGS: Transport, Athens

The Athens transit company, OASA, has updated its website, which now also includes a special section for visitors to the Greek capital who are not familiar with the company’s services and ticket options.

The new website, which is available in both Greek and English, is more user-friendly and provides answers to frequently asked questions, from health safety measures to the best combination of modes of transport between points without a direct connection.

It also allows commuters to top up their travel cards online and provides support tools for people with mobility problems.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.