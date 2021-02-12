Achaia, Evia join Attica in hard lockdown

Achaia and Evia are following Attica’s fate and entering a strict lockdown as of Saturday (February 13) as health authorities struggle to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Deputy Minister for Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias said on Friday that health authorities recorded 95 new infections in Achaia on Friday and in 56 in Evia, while the two regions have a total of 732 and 501 active infections, respectively.

This means that schools and all non-essential stores will close. The minister did not specify the duration of the lockdown, but tougher restrictions imposed on other regions will last until the end of the month.

The move was widely expected following a relevant recommendation by the committee of experts which convened earlier in the day.

Hardalias said the island of Skyros, which is part of the regional unit of Evia, is excluded from the additional restrictions.

Three more municipalities are currently in the “red” in terms of infections: Aghios Nikolaos in Crete, Santorini and Mykonos.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) reported 1,410 new infections on Friday, which drove the total number to 170,244.