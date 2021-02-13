Theocharis: Greek tourism will capitalize on its success last year

Implementing strategic planning in accordance with the Tourism Ministry’s 10-year plan was the focus of a discussion held on Friday at the 13th Meeting of the Regional Tourism Council.



Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis informed the council about important international contacts and new collaborations in the field of tourism, as well as the results of his recent visit to Israel.



He also referred to the launch of the ministry’s 10-year plan in the midst of a particularly difficult year in terms of challenges and competition.



“Now is the opportunity to take advantage of the successful opening of tourism and the good image our country has abroad,” said Theocharis.



He stressed that “this year will be better than last year, as vaccinations will proceed. We will capitalize on our success last year. This is the direction of the contacts we have had with other countries, which are showing clear interest in Greece as a tourist destination in the Mediterranean and Southern Europe. Our main goal, both for 2021 and in the long run, is to attract all markets and to mitigate seasonality.”



Regarding the strategic plan, especially for 2021, the minister explained that the three pillars for opening up tourism are the promotional campaign, through the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO), the internal health protocols, which he said will be adjusted to correct any dysfunctionality so that businesses can operate even better, and travel protocols.



He pointed out the importance of the Destination Management and Marketing Organization (DMMO) regarding the further improvement of the domestic tourism product, through long-term cooperation between the private and public sectors, with strategy and the promotion as its key axes.