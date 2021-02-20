CULTURE

Director Lignadis arrested, charged with rape

director-lignadis-arrested-charged-with-rape

Stage actor and director Dimitris Lignadis, until recently artistic director of the National Theater has been arrested.

Lignadis is being accused of multiple rapes, a felony.

At this point, Lignadis is accused of two rapes. One of a 14-year-boy, in 2010, and another where the victim deposed in front of prosecutors and which has not been made known yet.

A woman who was intimately connected with Lignadis and was knowledgeable about his private life, is said to have provided important testimony.

According to the Hellenic Police, Lignadis presented himself at police headquarters, in central Athens, where he was arrested. He is being held at the building pending an appearance before an examining magistrate.

