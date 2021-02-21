lignadis-given-until-wednesday-to-answer-charges

Theater director Dimitris Lignadis was given until Wednesday to answer charges of rape. Meanwhile, he remains jailed.

The prominent director arrived at the examining magistrate’s office a little before 10 am Sunday, flanked by three police officers in civil clothing and handcuffed.

The examining magistrate and a prosecutor will determine, after hearing Lignadis’ statement, whether he will stay in jail or be released pending trial.

Lignadis faces accusations of rape by two men, with both crimes allegedly committed when they were minors. One of them, who lives abroad, says he was raped in 2010, at age 14, while the other says his rape occurred in 2015.

A deposition by a woman said to have been very close to Lignadis is considered crucial. According to court sources, she entered into details about the charges.

Court sources said the charges against Lignadis are well-documented. He denies them.

Lignadis’ lawyer Nikos Georgouleas, said that his client had voluntarily surrendered himself Saturday and there was never any thought of hiding or escaping.

Mr. Lignadis is honest. He came to (police headquarters) immediately, he cooperates very well, we are going ahead with the legal procedure,” Georgouleas said late Saturday.