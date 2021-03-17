CULTURE

Iconic outdoor theater could reopen by next summer

Greece’s state property company, ETAD, has met a longstanding demand of the City of Athens in conceding the management of the iconic Lycabettus Theater to the municipality.

Sitting at the top of Lycabettus Hill, the open-air amphitheater designed by architect Takis Zenetos has been closed since 2008 due to safety concerns.

The City of Athens has pledged to launch a tender for a project to strengthen the structure of the theater so that it can be operational by the summer of 2022, as well as move ahead with a planned makeover of the area surrounding the theater undertaken by Topio7 architecture and landscape design firm.

